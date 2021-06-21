What to watch today on Zee5, Amazon Prime Video and Netflix: Evil Season 2, Another Round, When They See Us and more

We are in the last week of June, but it seems that the new binge list of shows, movies, and series is overflowing. These releases have a lot to offer on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Voot Select, and more. Take a look. Also Read - From Jagame Thandhiram to Cold Case and Malik: 7 Tamil and Malayam films coming on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney + Hotstar that you can watch

This show is all about supernatural tales that will fill your daily quota of spooky study. A psychologist and priest will be working together in investigating paranormal events occurring in the church.

Churails - ZEE5

This Pakistani web series is a highly-rated drama centered around four women in Karachi. This series will expose unfaithful husbands of the city and will make you fall in love with the unique storyline. Churails stars Sarwat Gilani, Mehar Bano, Nimra Bano, and Yasra Rizvi in lead roles.

Another Round - Amazon Prime Video

This Danish film is a commentary on alcohol and how it will affect you and your loved ones. The story of this film is about four school teachers who believe that alcohol will add more fun to their boring lives. The film stars Mads Mikkelsen, Magnus Millang, Tommy Bo Larsen, and Lars Ranthe in pivotal roles.

When They See Us - Netflix

When They See Us is an adaption by Ava Duvernay who narrates the story of five Black teenagers who were apprehended for the rape and attempted murder of Trisha Meili.

Shrikant Bashir

This recently released thriller talks about two different people who are partners in a high-profile case. This show will leave you hooked to your screen. It stars Priyanka Chauhan, Asmita Jaggi, and Imran Javed in lead roles.