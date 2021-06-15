What to watch today on Zee5, Amazon Prime Video and Netflix: The Republic of Sarah, The Expanse, Forbidden Love and more

Well, as the week rolls on, we are back here to give you your daily dose of binge-watch list on OTT platforms. This binge list will help you in keeping your mid-week blues away and enjoy some 'me time'. Here is a list of shows, series, and movies that you can watch on Zee5, Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, and more. Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: Ray Trailer makes the right noise, Russo Brothers share wrap up video from The Gray Man and more

This series explores the complicated aspects of falling in love and deals with several issues including infidelity, jealousy, and much more. The series stars , , Ahana Kumra in lead roles. Forbidden Love is worth watching as it will keep you hooked on every scene.

The Expanse - Amazon Prime Video

The sci-fi shows The Expanse is about how after 100 years the life is different as compared to the Earth. This is one such show you must watch today and know the life beyond Earth.

The Republic of Sarah - Voot

The storyline of The Republic of Sarah is about how an invaluable mineral is discovered in Greylock town and how the people plan to extract the mineral and wipe off the town from the map. The series is released today on the Voot app. Watch it today to know how Sarah Cooper and her friends will save the town?

Headspace: Unwind Your Mind - Netflix

Headspace: Unwind Your Mind is about how a person can create a path based on their feelings and time constraints. This app is loved by the users who use this indispensable tool to get a nice sleep. The show has been recently released on Netflix.

A Death in the Gunj - Netflix

Directed by , this story is about Shutu and his idea of masculinity. , , , , , and Jim Sarbh in pivotal roles. This show is a much watch as you will find out how Shutu fights his inner battle and continues to navigate his way out.