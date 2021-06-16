What to watch today on Zee5, Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+: Silver Skates, Loki Episode 2, Dolemite is my Name, Mard ko Dard Nahi Hota and more

Well, we have reached the mid of the week which sounds easy as compared to Mondays. Here's our have your binge-watch list of shows and movies on Alt Balaji, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and more that you can watch today. Also Read - Top 5 Imtiaz Ali films to watch on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, Voot, and more

The Silver Skates - Netflix

This Russian period epic romantic adventure film directed by Michael Lockshin will keep you entertained thoroughly out. The film was initially inspired by Romeo and Juliet and gives you your daily dose of love. The film stars Fedor Fedotov and Sofya Priss in lead roles. The story revolves around a skater boy who falls for an aristocrat's daughter.

Loki Episode 2 - Disney+Hotstar

Tom Hiddleston-starred Loki is here and fans are going gaga over it. In the first episode, we saw how Loki committed crimes against time. Well, in the episode 2 Owen Wilson’s Mobius has an amazing offer for him, will he accept it?

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow - Amazon Prime Video

The sixth season of DC’s popular TV show Legends of Tomorrow is here finally. Phil Klemmer and Keto Shimizu are the showrunners.

Dolemite is my Name - Netflix

This series will be a great watch when you want to relax and have a light day. Dolemite is my Name stars Wesley Snipes, Craig Robinson, Keegan Michael-Key, and Chris Rock in pivotal roles.

Mard ko Dard Nahi Hota - Netflix

Mard ko Dard Nahi Hota is an action-comedy film that showcases wrong things with Bollywood. Starring Abhimanyu Dasani, Radhika Madan, Mahesh Manjrekar, and Gulshan Devaiah, Mard ko Dard Nahi Hota will make you have a fun ride.

Home - ALTBalaji

Home revolves around a typical middle-class Sethi family that finds happiness in small things. Things change drastically when the family gets an eviction notice from the authorities.

