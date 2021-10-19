is one of the busiest actors today. Having already made his mark as a one of the fastest rising stars in Bollywood, the actor is now gearing up for his next release, Dhamaka, on Netflix, the trailer of which has already generate terrific buzz. That being said, Kartik Aaryan has a slew of other films, including Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Freddy, Captain India and Shehzada lined up back-to-back. So why did he sign so many movies one after the other as opposed to him being choosy before and what was his thought process behind it? The star shed light on the why and how of these projects at the trailer launch of Dhamaka, plus why he had so many movies now in his kitty. Also Read - Is this how Kartik Aaryan gained 14 kgs for Freddy? Actor caught hogging on his favourite foods: Watch

"I've spent more than a year in lockdown not working at all. So I have to make up for all that. And I'm fortunate to have got so many exciting projects in one go. All the films are unique, the characters are different, and I'm enjoying essaying all the parts. So I'm cashing in ona the good offers and making up for the time lost during lockdown."

So, it's basically a great time to be Kartik Aaryan or be his fan, right?