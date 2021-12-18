2021 will soon end and what can be better than binging on a romantic film while chilling with your bae, pizza, and your fave drink by the side? Winters are one of the most romantic times and it brings back a lot of love memories. The Winter season is a magical time when curling up on your couch and watching some romantic film are the only things anybody wants to do on an off day. Here is a list of 10 popular romantic web series and movies that made us fall in love this year. Also Read - Dil Bekaraar, Little Things, Feels Like Ishq and 5 more enjoyable series of 2021 that you should watch before the year ends

Modern Love

This series is a must-watch for all lovers out there. The straight and on-point storyline will make you binge-watch this unique story that will make you fall for this type of love.

Never Have I Ever

Well, there is something about teenage rom-com. Never Have I Ever is a comforting show that is about Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, a teenager who is on the journey to understand love and attraction.

Little Things

Little Things season 4 came out this year and gave everyone major #lovegoals. Dhruv and Kavya will make you celebrate the little things in life and trust us you would be grateful!

To All The Boys: Always and Forever

This show taught us to have trust and faith in life. Audinbecs will also get to see some super cute moments between Lara Jean and Peter.

The Kissing Booth

A teenage romance show is about Elle dealing with growing up and dealing with how to decide between more than one option in love.

Love Hard

This film is about Natalie Bauer who gets catfished by someone she meets on a dating app.

Malcom & Marie

This film is about a couple of Malcom and Marie who had their share of ups and downs in their relationship.

Dil Bekaraar

This web series is based on Anuja Chauhan’s 2013 book Those Pricey Thakur Girls.

Hometown Cha - Cha - Cha

This K-drama is about two people who are quite different from each other. But seeing them come together like a pair is all the cuter.

Maara

R. Madhavan's starrer is directed by Dhilip Kumar and will keep you hooked to the screen.