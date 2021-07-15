It’s ‘war’ time as Sidharth Malhotra's Shershaah to clash with Ajay Devgn’s Bhuj this Independence Day weekend

Shershaah is produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. It can be recalled that in 2016, Ajay Devgn and Karan were involved in a clash when their films Shivaay and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil released on the same day.