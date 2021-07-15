It’s ‘war’ time as Sidharth Malhotra's Shershaah to clash with Ajay Devgn’s Bhuj this Independence Day weekend

Theatrical clashes of films are not new in Bollywood. But it seems like the clashes are now moving online as films are not releasing in theatres do to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. Also Read - Rakhee: Shah Rukh Khan and Sanjay Dutt to join hands for multilingual film – read deets

The teaser of Sidharth Malhotra and starrer Shershaah was released today. The film will be releasing on Amazon Prime Video on August 12. It will clash with another war drama, 's Bhuj: The Pride of India, which will debut on Disney+ Hotstar on August 13. Also Read - From Allu Arjun's Pushpa to Rajinikanth's Annaatthe: South Indian biggies that have resumed shooting full throttle

Shershaah is produced by ’s Dharma Productions. It can be recalled that in 2016, Ajay and Karan were involved in a clash when their films and released on the same day. Also Read - When Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor and more Bollywood stars delivered 8 Box Office BLOCKBUSTERS in just 1 year

"An ordinary man’s extraordinary journey of courage and valour. Extremely honoured, thrilled & excited to present #ShershaahOnPrime, releasing on 12th August," Karan Johar wrote as he shared the film’s trailer. The film was originally slated for a July 2020 release. Kiara Advani plays the role of Captain Vikram Batra's fiancee Dimple Cheema. The film is directed by Vishnu Varadhan.

On the other hand, Bhuj also stars , Ajay Devgn, , and . Both the films will try to maximize the heightened patriotic fervour during the Independence Day period.