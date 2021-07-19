The Family Man's co-director Krishna DK reacts strongly to Priyamani’s Lonavala track; says, “She shouldn't be seen as just Srikant Tiwari's wife”

The Family Man co-creator Krishna DK has reacted strongly to ’s Lonavala track. As you might be aware, in the second season, the track hinted at Suchitra (played by Priyamani) cheating on Srikant (Manoj Bajpayee). Also Read - Shahid Kapoor is nervous about his OTT debut with Raj & DK! Reveals why he is feeling the jitters

Talking to Sorabh Pant's on his YouTube show Wake Up With Sorabh, he said that that there are bigger things to worry about than the Lonavala angle. Also Read - Will Shahid Kapoor’s Farzi get shelved?

Asked if he has a cliched answer to the question 'Lonavala mein kya hua (What happened in Lonavala)?' Krishna DK said that the cliche answer has been that at the end of season one Delhi was about to be destroyed, Zoya and Milind's lives were at risk, and in the middle of this you want to know what's happening in Lonavala. “That's my first stock-and-trade answer," he said. Also Read - Shahid Kapoor to soon start shooting for Farzi?

He added, "That said, the point of this is, I leave it up to the audiences' imagination. There's a reason we don't come out and explicitly say what's happening in Lonavala. You guys imagine what happened in Lonavala, and you make your own decisions about it. Raj and I, and even Suparn (Varma), the third director, and Suman (Kumar), our co-writer, we all kind of felt that this is perhaps a question that has garnered too much importance in the context, and it shouldn't have.”

He went on to say that Suchitra is a strong female character. “She has reasons, and her motivations, she has her compulsions. She has her decisions that she makes, and she should be. She shouldn't be seen as just Srikant Tiwari's wife. That's not the way to look at her character; she's an individual, she's a strong person. In the first season we say that she's tired of being a person who has kind of fallen in the background, looking after the family. And she wants to explore her dreams and aspirations, on the professional front, and we should look at that as her overall character. So what happened in Lonavala is what you saw, what you believe happened and you just have to go with the flow," he said.

The Family Man 2 has been one of the most talked-about web series this year.