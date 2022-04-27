Ever since the Runway 34 trailer was launched in the presence of the film's Director and lead actor, , along with the rest of his cast, , Angira Dhar and , plus a huge media contingent, at the prestigious PVR Infinity Mall in Andheri West, Mumbai, the movie has been creating huge buzz both within the trade as well as the audience. Both Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh are now busy promoting Runway 34 in full swing, with the release coming up fast on 29th April.