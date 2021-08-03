Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives 2: Chunky Panday reveals when season 2 will go on floors [EXCLUSIVE]

Love it, hate, it, or don't hold much of an opinion about it...either way it can't be ignored that Netflix's Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, produced by , and starring Bhavna Pandey, Maheep Kapoor, Seema Khan and , was a raging OTT hit, watched by different people for different reasons, with a voyeuristic urge being the common thread binding all those diverse reasons. Hence, it's no surprise that the second season is being waited with bated breath, even by many who didn't particularly enjoy the first outing. However, with the current COVID-19 pandemic situation being as it is, we wondered what's the latest update on Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives season 2 or how far the development has reached, and got the perfect opportunity to derive some inside scoop during an exclusive interview with Chunky Panday, who has a recurring role on the reality show. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: 5 Bollywood celebs we want to see in Karan Johar-hosted reality TV show

Opening up on when Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives 2 will go on floors, Chunky Panday said, "The second season has been confirmed and I'll have to participate as my wife (Bhavna Pandey) is there in it. But, they haven;t signed me (laughs), they've only signed Bhavna, so all the money will go to Bhavna, I'll have to work for free (jokes). Of course, it'll all (the money) come back to the same home, but she doesn't give me any money (jokes further). SHe takes my money, but doesn't give me any in return. Her money is her, and my money is for the both of us (laughs). But, yes, the shoot for the show is going to begin from next month. It's a nice, fun show."

Disclosing a bit about daughter Ananya Panday's eagerly anticipated pan-India film, Liger, opposite Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda; the Housefull actor added, "I am very excited for Liger. I always tell Ananya that it's going to be a big, commercial film for her. And I've also seen some rushes of the film, I must confess, and that guy, Vijay Deverakonda, he's just amazing. My, God... oh... oh... oh... so good looking and he's done a fabulous job. He's an all rounder – he does action, he does dance, he does everything, he's really good. And his and Ananya's jodi looks great. So, I'm very, very excited about Liger. In fact (pauses and thinks)... even I should've done a role in it. I should (still) go an audition for it (laughs). Woh, hit hai picture. (The movie is a hit.)."

So, there you have it: The latest updates on both Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives season 2 and Liger – two for the price of one.