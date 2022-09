It's been 25 years since Maheep Kapoor and are married. They are parents to their children, daughter Shanaya and son Jahaan. While everything may look hunky-dory at present, Maheep made a big revelation about Sanjay's extramarital affair during the initial years of their marriage. She revealed that she had even walked out of her marriage and left home with her daughter Shanaya after she learned that Sanjay cheated on her. Also Read - Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives 2: Shah Rukh Khan to star in the show again? Bhavana Pandey makes BIG Revelation

In the latest episode of Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives 2, Maheep made the revelation about her troubled marriage to Seema Sajdeh, who recently filed for a divorce with after 24 years of marriage. Maheep said that she stood for herself but she had a newborn baby and her first priority was her child.

She further added that she owes it to her daughter, their amazing father and herself that she changed her mind to save her marriage. She added that she would have regretted her decision all her life if he had broken her family. She believes that her children and husband need to feel peace when they come home and Sanjay gives it to them. "I wanted my marriage to work. At any cost. And I did it selfishly for me and for my child. It was not a compromise at all. It was for me," she said.

When Seema asked Maheep if she has forgiven Sanjay for his 'indiscretion', she said that whatever happened in the past should be left in the past. She is grateful that they both moved on and wanted to tell people that marriage is not hunky-dory, there will be challenges and they have to make it work together.

In her interview with India Today, Maheep also revealed that Sanjay and her family do not know that she has spoken about her troubled marriage in the web series, adding that they will get know when the episode will air on the streaming platform.