Netflix is all set to roll out the second season of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives on the OTT platform. It is airing from September 2, 2022. The show stars Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Panday, Neelam Kothari Soni and Seema Sajdeh. It is a known fact that these women are besties in real life. The trailer of the second season has got a good response. It looks like it is loaded with sass and drama. In the first season, we had cameos from the likes of Karan Johar, Sidharth Malhotra, , Malaika Arora, , , Shanaya Kapoor, and others. As we know, Karan Johar is very close to these ladies, as is Gauri Khan. Shanaya Kapoor is the daughter of Maheep Kapoor and .

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is close friends with all these ladies. They are regular at the parties in . We also saw how they rallied behind the couple when was detained in the drugs case. In an interview with Pinkvilla, they opened up on what Shah Rukh Khan said about the show. Neelam said she is not sure if he watched the first season but Bhavana Pandey revealed that he indeed congratulated them. Bhavana Pandey said she did not think he saw the whole series but he did wish them on the success. It seems he was very happy for them. When asked if he did do a cameo once again, Maheep Kapoor was quoted as saying, "We are not telling you that. Watch the show to know more."

The shoot of the second season ended in February 2022. The show is made by Dharmatic Entertainment, the digital label of Dharma. Shah Rukh Khan is all set to make a big comeback with Pathaan. It also stars and . He is also doing Atlee's Jawan with Nayanthara, and Sanya Malhotra. He wrapped up a schedule of Dunki in London with .