The buzz is that Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni is soon going to make her OTT debut. It seems Riddhima Kapoor Sahni who is a jewellery designer has agreed to be a part of Netflix's reality series, Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives. The original cast has Neelam Kothari, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavna Pandey and Seema Sajdeh. On the show, the ladies give viewers a glimpse of their daily lives, and how girlfriends are important in life for women. It seems Riddhima Kapoor Sahni will be a part of the new season along with two other successful female entrepreneurs.

Upcoming season of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives

It has been reported in Mid-Day that Riddhima Kapoor Sahni is coming on board. She is the elder child of Neetu Kapoor and late Rishi Kapoor. Riddhima has studied in the UK, and has designed jewels for many top brands. She lives in Delhi with her husband, Bharat Sahni and a daughter Samara. Bharat Sahni is the founder of a clothing company Wear Well in Noida. On the show, she will be accompanied by Shalini Passi and Kalyani Saha Chawla. Passi is an art and design collector while Saha Chawla is the founder of a luxury silverware gifting brand.

This time, the show is set in Delhi. Sources told Mid-Day this is why they wanted people from Delhi on the show. It seems all of them are quite well-known and connected in Delhi, but have some link with Bollywood. It seems Shalini Passi has a close friendship with Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan. Kalyani is also the consultant for a global luxury fashion brand. The three women are good friends with Karan Johar and instantly agreed to be on board. It seems the quartet will meet these ladies in New Delhi.

Karan Johar decided to add more members to the cast as he is aware of the flak the first two seasons from viewers. So, he decided to include three glamorous women entrepreneurs on the show. Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's mom Neetu Kapoor might do a small cameo on the show. The second season came on Netflix in September 2023. It is one of the popular products to come out of India on the OTT giant.