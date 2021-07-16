Farhan Akhtar's Toofan LEAKED ONLINE within few hours of release; made available on Tamilrockers and other sites

After The Sky Is Pink that released in 2019, is back on screen, this time as a boxer. The actor's film helmed by released on Amazon Prime today. His prolific acting as a boxer Aziz Ali aka Ajju bhai has managed to impress all. However, the film is in trouble within a few hours of its release. It has been hit by piracy. If the latest reports are anything to go by, Toofan has been leaked online by a few notorious website. Also Read - Before Farhan Akhtar's Toofan; here are the Top 5 sports films to watch today on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar and more

Reports suggest that Toofan is available to download on sites like Tamilrockers, Telegram, movierulz, and others. It is available to download on HD quality. It is a cause of concern for the makers of the film as it could affect the TRP ratings of the film. While it has become very easy to access OTT platforms these days, we wonder why would audience engage in piracy. The film is easily accessible and must be watched on Amazon Prime only. Also Read - Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara turns 10: Did you know Hrithik Roshan was offered a different character by Zoya Akhtar?

Just yesterday, reports of 's film Malik getting leaked online had made its way to the internet. It suffered the same fate as Toofan. Within a few hours of its release Malik was made available for HD download on various notorious websites. Also Read - Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara turns 10: Hrithik Roshan opens up on the film’s sequel

Earlier, it was who had lashed out at those indulging in piracy for his film Radhe. On Twitter, he shared a note that read, "We offered you to watch our film Radhe at a reasonable price of INR 249 Per View. Inspite of that pirated sites are streaming Radhe illegally which is a serious crime. Cyber Cell is taking action against all these illegal pirated sites. Please don’t participate in piracy or the Cyber Cell will take action against you as well. Please understand you will get into a lot of trouble with the Cyber cell.”