A lot of Bollywood stars have made their OTT debuts. Shahid Kapoor is one of them. He ventured into OTT space with Farzi. The web series on Amazon Prime Video turned out to be one of the most successful ventures of Shahid Kapoor. It also starred Vijay Sethupathi. The web series helmed by Raj and DK was about a counterfeiting. Shahid Kapoor's character got into making artificial notes and Vijay Sethupathi played a cop tasked to nab him. With many twists and turns, Farzi turned out to be an entertaining watch for the audience. And much to the delight of all, Farzi 2 is in the making.

When is Farzi 2 releasing?

Shahid Kapoor has himself confirmed that Farzi 2 is on the cards, however, the sequel of the series will take time. Now, the latest updates shed light on the release date of Farzi 2. As per a report in GQ, Farzi 2 is anticipated to release by the end of 2024 or early in 2025. Raashi Khanna who was a part of the web series also dropped hints on the shooting schedule of Farzi 2. In a social media interaction, the actress wrote about Farzi 2 and said, "I had a word with Raj sir, who is our director. He told me that the shooting for Farzi 2 will begin by the start of next year. So probably, Farzi 2 might arrive by the end of 2025."

Well, the wait seems to be long but as Shahid Kapoor said it takes time to make ART, fans can expect that Farzi 2 will be as entertaining and thrilling as its first part.

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor was recently seen in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. The actor shared the screen space with Kriti Sanon in this romantic drama. The movie that released in February did well at the box office. The story revolved around a man who falls in love with a robot. Vijay Sethupathi was last seen in Merry Christmas along with Katrina Kaif.