Shahid Kapoor marked his OTT debut with web series Farzi. It was directed by Raj & DK. The web series on Amazon Prime Video is about a man who gets into the world of counterfeiting to raise money but stakes are very high. The series starred Vijay Sethupathi as a cop. Farzi turned out to be one of the biggest OTT hits of 2023 and it was among the most watched web series too. The makers even actor Shahid Kapoor has confirmed that Farzi 2 is the pipeline. However, it is not yet clear when the second season will release on OTT. Shahid Kapoor recently spilled some beans though. Also Read - Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya: Shahid Kapoor reveals his favourite scene from the movie; has THIS to say about working with Kriti Sanon

The actor is awaiting the release of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. As only two days are left for the release of the film, Shahid Kapoor carried out an interaction session with fans. One of the fans dropped a comment about Farzi 2. The fan wrote that she is waiting for the release of Farzi 2. To this, Shahid Kapoor replied saying that it takes time to create art whereas garbage is produced quickly. In Hindi, he wrote, "ART banana mein time lagta hai kachra jaldi ban jata hai." Well, does that mean that the wait for Farzi 2 is quite long? The actor was also asked about his another upcoming film Deva. He wrote, "It’s an edgy action thriller lots of action and thrill and very character driven out on 11th October." Also Read - Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya advance booking open: Top 5 reasons to book your tickets now

ART banana mein time lagta hai kachra jaldi ban jata hai ? https://t.co/f8iBEUZX6a — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) February 7, 2024

Shahid Kapoor will be sharing the screen space with Kriti Sanon in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. The movie is going to release on February 9. It is a romantic drama with a lot of twist and turns. The story is about a man who falls in love with a beautiful woman but he is in for a shock as she turns out to be a robot. The trailer and the songs have left the audience excited.