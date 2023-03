Veteran actor Sameer Khakhar passed away yesterday (Wednesday, 15th March 2023). As per media reports, the actor suffered from multiple organ failures. Sameer Khakhar was hospitalised in Mumbai, Borivali's MM Hospital. His demise has come as a huge shock to the fans of the Nukkad actor. Sameer Khakhar was seen in Farzi starring Shahid Kapoor, Vijay Sethupathi and Kay Kay Menon to name a few. Raj and DK, the directors of Farzi and who worked with Sameer Khakhar have mourned his demise in a heartfelt post.

Raj and DK of Farzi mourn the demise of Sameer Khakhar

Sameer Khakhar's demise has grabbed headlines in Entertainment News. His fans are mourning his passing while those who worked with him are recalling their fond memories and bidding him adieu. And Raj and DK are also on the list of those who worked with Sameer. The director duo took to their social media handle and shared a working still from the sets of Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi starrer Farzi. They penned a heartfelt note and paid him a tribute in the post.

Raj and DK recalled that his character of Khopdi in Nukkad had made a huge impact on them both as kids. And years later, they came across his interview in which he talked about wanting to work more and how he longed to get back in front of the camera. Hence, Raj and DK jumped at the chance to get him to do a cameo in the series. "We were lucky to have worked with this maverick actor, even if for one day," they wrote in the caption.

Check out Raj and DK's post for Sameer Khakhar here:

Sameer Khakhar has worked in films and TV and other mediums as well. Apart from his character from Nukkad, he is known for his works in Shriman Shrimati, Pushpaka Vimana, , Meri Pyari Bindu, Jai Ho, Khotey Sikkey to name a few.