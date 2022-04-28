The first glimpse of Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi's web series, Farzi, with Raj and DK, the creators of the supremely successful, The Family Man, was finally dropped by Amazon Prime Video and it looks like a smash hit from the get go. Supposedly set in the world of counterfeit money, with Shahid Kapoor apparently being the one at the centre of the black market racket, Farzi, boasts a world of guns, money, bravado, scams, corruption, crime and dark humour, just like what we've come to expect and love of Raj and DK. The rest of the cast includes illustrious names like Kay Kay Menon, Raashii Khanna and veteran star Amol Palekar, who appears to be playing Shahid's mentor in the Amazon Prime show. Also Read - Trending Hollywood News Today: BTS' Suga raps for PSY, Elon Musk to NOT testify in Amber Heard-Johnny Depp case and more
Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.
Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram. Also follow us on Facebook Messenger for latest updates.