Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi starrer Farzi is all set for its way to digital premiere next month. Farzi revolves around a con man who prints counterfeit currency and an office is on a task to stop his menaces. Ahead of its release the makers Raj & DK revealed an interesting Scoop about their show. Farzi creators reveal that they had got the idea of demonetization before it was announced in 2016. Also Read - Kartik Aaryan rents Shahid Kapoor’s sea facing lavish apartment in Juhu for Rs 7.5 lakh per month; check out more deets inside

This sounds interesting! Well, the makers had written the plot of Farzi related to demonetization in 2016. They had written the script before it was announced in the nation. According to their initial story, the cop comes up with the idea that the only way to stop the counterfeiting of currency is to stop the existing 500 notes. Then they didn’t know what demonetization means and used the term invalidate. To their surprise their idea got real. Also Read - Vijay Sethupathi refuses to call Farzi his debut series and he has a valid reason

This script was written in 2016 for a movie before demonetization happened. DK recalled they received calls from those who had read the original script after the act of invalidation of notes actually took place. Raj & DK had thought of it and it already happened. However, after the demonetization took place Farzi makers had to change the initial plot of their script. Talking about it DK said it was an interesting thing that they wrote and thought of something, then it happened in real life after they wrote it. Also Read - Entertainment News Wrap: Shahid Kapoor, Vijay Sethupathi steal the show in Farzi trailer; Lisa Marie Presley dies at 54 [Watch Video]

Farzi is a crime thriller drama starring and in lead roles and marks their debut in digital space. The web series is created by the makers of the popular Manoj Bajpayee show ‘The Family Man’. the episodic series also stars and Raashii Khanna. Farzi will start streaming on Amazon Prime Video on 10th February 2023.