Web shows are in! The latest one to venture into the OTT space is Shahid Kapoor. He made his OTT debut with Farzi that also stars South superstar Vijay Sethupathi. The show that released on Amazon Prime Videos received a great response from the audience. It became a top show with all the positive reviews coming in. Now Farzi has set a record. It has received the biggest opening for a new Local Original show on Prime Video in India. In many countries like the US, UK, Canada and more - Farzi also entered the 10 trending titles list. The show released in 37 languages globally in almost 170 countries and territories.

Talking about the same, Sushant Sreeram, Director – SVOD Business, Prime Video, India said, "Buoyed by immense love and appreciation that the show has garnered so far from fans and audiences, at Prime Video, we are committed to building a service that appeals to customers across all of India. Farzi has set an exciting new benchmark against that ambition." He further added that the phenomenal success of Farzi is a testimony of growing global popularity of Indian content. He is certain that the love will only grow bigger.