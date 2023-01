Shahid Kapoor is gearing up for his web series debut with Farzi helmed by Raj &DK, known for the edgy thriller The Family Man. The show is touted to be a crime thriller set to release on Amazon Prime Video. Fans are eagerly waiting for Shahid to step into the digital space and spread his magic as the show has already aroused interest in the audience. Ahead of its premiere day lead actor Shahid Kapoor has shared his experience of working with Raj and DK. Also Read - When Shahid Kapoor was accused of creating a fuss over Kareena Kapoor Khan and Fardeen Khan's initimate scenes

who will play the leading role spoke of working with the director duo Raj & DK. Talking about them he said, they allow the actors to express themselves and sometimes are worried about the shots, however, the directors let the actors be free making a room for ideas. He felt that Farzi has been made in a very fluid manner and the way they shot was very contemporary. He added, the way the characters have been written and developed allows every actor to really like dig-in deep because there is enough meat there if you really go looking hard for it and it's very democratic. Shahid thinks the directors let everybody bring what they feel and then they kind of finalize it together to make it what they feel is right. The Kabir Sigh actor had a lot of fun and felt very free also had a great time shooting for the crime drama show.

Farzi is an eight-episodic crime thriller starring Shahid Kapoor and in lead roles. The story revolves around a small-time con artist who plans to be a perfect con but a vicious and peculiar task force officer is on a mission to save the country from his wrong deeds. The crime thriller show is directed by the creators of Family Man Raj & DK. It will also star Raashii Khanna, , Bhuvan Arora, , and . Farzi is produced by D2R Films and will stream on Amazon Prime Video across India on 10th February 2023.