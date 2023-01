And finally, Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi starrer web series Farzi trailer is out. Farzi is a web series that has been in the making for a while now and fans of the Kabir Singh actor were eager about his collaboration with The Family Man makers, Raj and DK. The trailer of Farzi was released a couple of minutes ago and it is not the fake trailer as was released a couple of days ago. The makers' promotional activities for Farzi created a huge buzz in a short span of time. Moreover, fans of Shahid Kapoor have been looking forward to his new stint.

Farzi Trailer starring Shahid Kapoor-Vijay Sethupathi releases

The trailer of Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi featuring web series' Farzi is out! For the last couple of days, Entertainment News has been buzzing with updates on Farzi and adding to the excitement for the trailer release. The Farzi trailer begins with Shahid Kapoor's character coming up with a plan to initiate currency. He is an artist and can make copy any artist and anything. Vijay Sethupathi, on the other hand, plays a task force officer who is fiery and intent on finishing all kinds of threats towards the country. A cat-and-mouse game ensues between the chor and the officer.

Watch the Farzi Trailer video here:

Farzi Trailer REACTIONS

So, everyone has been watching the Farzi Trailer. It marks both Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi's debut in the OTT space. Fans are in love with the dynamic duo of Shahid and Vijay. The Farzi trailer cute is also well-made and appeals to you. Shahid Kapoor is impressive with each film. His acting chops are always attention stealer. Vijay Sethupathi is as good as always. We have seen him as the antagonist, this time, it would be fun to see Makkal Selvan on the other side.

Apart from Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathy, Farzi also stars Raashii Khanna, Kay Kay Menon and Amol Palekar to name a few. Recently, Farzi grabbed headlines when it was reported Shahid Kapoor and the makers were having a rift. It was said that Shahid Kapoor was unhappy that the focus was being given to Vijay Sethupathi a lot during the promotions. It was also reported that the streaming platform had to intervene in the matter. However, Raj of Raj and DK dismissed the rumours calling it all untrue. Raj also added that they were looking forward to the release of Farzi and the Farzi Trailer, collectively.