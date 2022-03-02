Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed wrap up the shooting of their untitled web series for Zee5 Global

Fans of Zindagi Gulzar Hai are keenly awaiting the final schedule of Zindagi's new show that brings back the hit jodi of Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed. The series is being helmed by Asim Abbasi. The series combines supernatural fantasy with a family reunion. Well, Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed have finished their shoot for the series. The final shoot was completed in Karachi and the serene Hunza Valley. Asim Abbasi announced the completion of the project on his Instagram handle. Also Read - Happy Birthday Twinkle Khanna: From Akshay Kumar’s extra inches to embarrassing Karan Johar with Fawad Khan’s name – 5 HILARIOUS statements of Mrs Funny Bones

He wrote on Instagram, "This is a very personal project for me. The shoot which spanned over 5 months has been the most challenging experience of my life but also the most rewarding. The ensemble have done a beautiful job, and given some career best performances. While we have had many eventful days shooting for the series, the last day of the shoot was particularly action-packed. I remember the car we were supposed to shoot with didn't work, so we used my personal car instead. During the shot, Fawad really had to burn the rubber, as he had to do a u-turn on a single lane road. It was a perfect shot but now I need new tyres!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fawad A Khan (@fawadkhan81)

The show is going to come on Zee5 Global. In the past, Asim Abbasi has directed Churails and Cake. On the show, Fawad Khan tries to become a father that he never had. Sanam Saeed is the female lead who has supernatural powers. She decides to heal everyone around her.