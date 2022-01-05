Heartbreaks are difficult and people have different ways to tackle them. While some people prefer to become sad and stay alone, some go out and party hard, so it helps them in forgetting the person they loved. Well, thanks to multiple OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hostar, and others, binge-watching has also become an option for people after heartbreak. So, if you have faced heartbreak recently, then the list of films below starring , , , and other stars can help you get over it… Also Read - Salman Khan gets fat-shamed, massively trolled for his bloating tummy as he rehearses for a dance performance

(Netflix) Also Read - Jr NTR and Ram Charan's RRR being delayed will MASSIVELY benefit Pushpa and Bangarraju; here's how

1994 release Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa starring Shah Rukh Khan and Suchitra Krishnamurthy is one of the best romantic comedies that we have seen in Bollywood. Well, the climax of the film will break your heart, but the twist in the last scene will surely get a smile on your face.

Luv Ka The End (Amazon Prime Video)

Before she stole our hearts with her wonderful performance in , had featured in a film titled Luv Ka The End. The movie revolves around a college girl who takes revenge from her boyfriend when she comes to know that he is cheating on her. It's a nice-fun film to enjoy.

Queen (Netflix)

Kangana Ranaut starrer Queen is the best movie to watch after heartbreak. The film showcases the journey of Rani who goes for her honeymoon alone after her fiancé dumps her just a day before the wedding. It is clearly one of the best films made in Bollywood.

Dear Zindagi (Netflix)

Self-love is very important and that's what Alia Bhatt starrer Dear Zindagi is all about. It's a feel-good film and watching it after heartbreak will surely cheer you up.

96 (MX Player)

We also have a Tamil film on the list. Titled 96, the movie starred and . It's a sweet romantic film, and Vijay and Trisha's chemistry will surely steal your hearts.