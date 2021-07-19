Flab to fit: Farhan Akhtar shares amazing transformation for his character in Toofan; Hrithik Roshan and girlfriend Shibani Dandekar react

took to social media on Monday and shared a glimpse of the preparation of his role in Toofaan. The actor shared pictures of the weight fluctuation he underwent for his character Aziz Ali in the film from 69 kilos to 85 kilos. Also Read - When Salman Khan won our hearts with his REACTION on ex-girlfriend Aishwarya Rai's wedding with Abhishek Bachchan

"The many shapes and sizes of Ajju aka Aziz aka Toofaan. What a ride.18 months of relentless work but worth every drop of sweat, every sore muscle and every pound gained and lost. The stars behind the scenes --@samir_jaura @drewnealpt@anand.physio", wrote Farhan on Instagram, tagging the team behind his look in the film.

In a single picture post, Farhan shared three shirtless stills in different body shapes along with the variations mentioned on the weighing scale -- 69.8, 85, 76.9 kilos respectively.

Minutes after Farhan Akhtar posted his transformation pictures, he received comments from Bollwyood.

wrote: "Man ! 69 to 85! That's insane."

Farhan's girlfriend commented, "Love all 3" with a heart emoji.

wrote, “Amazing.”

Siddhant Chaturvedi, , , commented with emojis.

The sports drama released recently on OTT. Directed by Rakeysh Om Prakash Mehra, the film casts as Farhan's love interest and Paresh Rawal as his coach. It has got mixed reactions from fans and critics.

Meanwhile, post the trailer launch of the film, during a round table, Farhan Akhtar was asked whether he had the chance to show or share anything related to the film to the legendary athlete Milkha Singh, who passed away recently because of COVID-19, Farhan mourned his loss and replied, “I showed him the first poster when it had come out. I shared with him everything that was possible at that point of time.” He added, “None of us expected him to fall sick. None of us expected his wife to fall ill. All of it came as a major shock to all of us. I do feel sad.”

