Four big-ticket YRF movies; Bunty Aur Babli 2, Prithviraj, Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Shamshera; all set to premiere on this OTT platform

Bunty Aur Babli 2, Prithviraj, Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Shamshera will join other YRF classics, including Darr, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Silsila, Chandni, Dil To Pagal Hai and many more on Amazon Prime