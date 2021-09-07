14 of the STEAMIEST Indian web series you can only watch ALONE

One of the primary reasons that everyone is hooked to OTT platforms these days is the fact that it caters to varied tastes with a variety of content. You’d be left spoilt for choice each time you browse through these platforms, while looking to what next to add to your binge-watch list. And just like there is no dearth of content in the crime, thriller, horror, drama, comedy genre, you would also find a lot of content if you are in the mood to get all the feels. So here’s a look at the web series that boast of the steamiest and sexiest erotic content. Interesting to note here, while these have gone all out to make one feel hot at the right places, none of these can be classified under porn and are pure erotica. So here is the HOT list of fourteen HOTTEST, BOLDEST, STEAMIEST, SEXIEST web series currently being streamed in the OTT space, and where you can stream them. Also Read - Gandii Batt, Mona Home Delivery, Sex Life, Mastram – 14 of the SEXIEST web series you can only watch when no one's around

365 Days

Move over 5 0 Shades of Grey; Netflix's 365 Days is the new one-stop shop for all things BDSM.

Mona Home Delivery

Kangna Sharma gets it on with an entire buffet of men in MX Player’s Mona Home Delivery.

Gandii Baat

The OG for OTT erotica – ALT Balaji’s Gandii Baat lives up to its title in more ways than one.

Sex Life

True to its name, Sex Life on Netflix is all about sex, sex and more sex.

Rasbhari

Ever doubted Swara Bhasker’s sex appeal? Make sure to check out Amazon Prime’s Rasbhari.

Kavita Bhabhi

MX Player’s Kavita Bhabhi barely leaves anything to the imagination as evidenced from this still.

Shor

Ullu App’s Shor makes a lot of noise when it comes to its copious lovemaking scenes.

Virgin Boys

While Ullu’s Virgin Boys is quite literally every virgin guy’s dream fantasy come true.

On the other hand, Rani Chatterjee is every man’s fantasy in MX Player’s Mastram, virgin or not.

Four More Shots Please

Though not as erotic, when Amazon Prime’s Four More Shots Please turns it on, it really does so.

XXX: Uncensored

XXX: Uncensored 2

If the title isn’t clear, then ALT Balaji’s XXX Uncensored makes it clear within the first few minutes.

Dev DD

Besides Mastram, MX Player’s Dev DD is the only Indian web series that dives into threesomes.

Wanna Have a Good Time

MX Player’s Wanna Have a Good Time answers that question in every way imaginable.

Auction

Finally, there is MX Player’s Auction, that could basically be described as the ‘auction of sex’.