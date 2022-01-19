Four More Shots Please starring , Maanvi Gagroo, and Bani J is among the most popular and succesful series. Afte the massive success of its first two instalments, the stars are all charged up to bring the third instalment of the series. However, Coronavirus has been acting as a spoil sport. The shooting of the season 3 is getting delayed due to the rampant spread of COVID-19. The shooting of many shows and films got affected due to pandemic and Four More Shots Please season 3 also faced hurdles. Now, Kirti Kulhari has revealed some details about show's shooting schedule and release date. Also Read - Human web series review: Shefali Shah-Kirti Kulhari's medical thriller is mysterious, murky, magnificent

In an interview with Mid-Day, Kirti Kulhari mentioned that the stars will head to Europe sometime in April to shoot the last schedule of the show. She was quoted saying, "We have one foreign schedule remaining, but the situation is not (conducive) right now. The schedule will roll in April, somewhere in Europe." She further appeared hopeful that the show will release in the second half of this year provided Coronavirus situation gets under control. We have our fingers crossed.

Four More Shots Please is an original series by Amazon Prime Video. It received immense love from fans as the four girls live their lives to the fullest despite all the challenges coming their way. They are unapologetically flawed but they don't care. They are bold, and beautiful in their own way. We cannot wait to get another 'live carefree' dose from the four gorgeous ladies. Four More Shots 3, bring it on! The third season is being directed by Joyeeta and is produced by Pritish Nandy.