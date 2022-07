Kartik Aaryan's movie, Freddy, has been making news for some time now. Touted to be a romantic thriller, Freddy is directed by Shashank Ghosh of Veere Di Wedding fame. Not much other than this is known about the movie at this point in time. However, what we do know is that Kartik Aaryan starrer Freddy, which is supposed to be going for a direct OTT release, has apparently hit choppy waters, in fact, pretty choppy waters, from what we're hearing, which boils down to getting its OTT release locked. Also Read - Arbaaz Khan's girlfriend Giorgia Andriani leaves precious little to the imagination in her teeny-weeny thong bikini from her Italian vacay [View Pics]

A well-placed source within the industry has exclusively apprised BollywoodLife that starrer Freddy is supposed to have been fashioned as an OTT film all along a la Dhamaka on Netflix, which had also started the actor in the lead. However, as per our source, unlike Dhamaka, Freddy is finding it tough to secure any buyers on a big, reputed OTT platform. Apparently, the makers have approached multiple OTT players or repute, but none seem interested in the movie, owing to its subject matter and treatment, which is reportedly dissuading the film from fetching it asking price, even though said OTT players are tempted to bet on Kartik's name and stardom.

Kartik Aaryan starrer Freddy might release in theatres

Our source further adds that given the odds the makers are facing to bring their product straight to OTT, they just might abandon all such though and release film conventionally in theatres – a medium where Kartik Aaryan has taster all his success and built his stardom from the ground up. It seems they're giving this serious thought now, more so after the blockbuster response to Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 at the box office, as they feel it just might be easier to secure a desired price for Freddy through a theatrical release rather than an OTT one.