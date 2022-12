December has just started and audiences must be excited to see the interesting line-up of upcoming new films and series that will release on various OTT platforms including Netflix, ZEE5, Disney+Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video, and more. From Freddy to Love Today; we have curated a special list for you that will help you in knowing the upcoming films and series that will release on OTT. Also Read - India Lockdown: Madhur Bhandarkar reveals why he made the film, 'It is a story of survival that everyone...' [Exclusive]

Love Today - Netflix

Love Today is a Tamil romantic comedy-drama film which is directed by Pradeep Ranganathan. The film features Ivana and Pradeep Ranganathan in lead roles. The storyline of the film is about a couple who will make you fall in love with their cuteness and simplicity. The film was reportedly made at the cost of Rs. 5 crores. Also Read - Trending south news today: Samantha Ruth Prabhu travels to South Korea for Myositis treatment; Ram Charan calls Kiara Advani stunning and more

Freddy - Disney Plus Hotstar

Directed by Shashanka Ghosh, Freddy stars Karthik Aryan and Alaya F in lead roles. The film is all set to release on the OTT platform - Disney Plus Hotstar on December 2. The film is about a shy doctor whose personality changes and he becomes a killer at night.

Govinda Naam Mera - Disney+Hotstar

Govinda Naam Mera is a comedy thriller directed by and produced by , Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan. The film features , , and in lead roles. The film is all set to release on December 16, 2022, on Disney+Hotstar.

Moving with Malaika - Disney Plus Hotstar

Moving with Malaika will be hosted by Bollywood actress Malaika Arora. The series will be based on Malaika's life and will stream on Disney Plus Hotstar on December 5.

Money Heist - Netflix

Money Heist is one of the most awaited popular Korean drama series that will Netflix on December 9. The second and last part of the fifth season will leave fans excited with its nail bitting storyline and plot.

CAT - Netflix

CAT is a revenge drama starring in the lead role. The series will arrive on December 9 on Netflix. The series is created by Balwinder Singh Janjua and the crime thriller is set against the backdrop of the Punjab hinterlands. The storyline of the series is about an innocent man who gets thrown into a drug trafficking conspiracy.

India Lockdown - ZEE5

’s upcoming film India Lockdown features , Shweta Basu Prasad, and in lead roles. The series is inspired by true events and is about how the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown affected lives in general. The series will release on December 2.