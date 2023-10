Halloween 2023 is round the corner but before that, today is the perfect day to binge on some horror. It is Friday, the 13th after all. So if you are looking for some spine-chilling entertainment, then you might want to check out these 10 Hollywood horror movies and web series that are available on various OTT platforms in India. These shows and films will scare you with their terrifying stories, creepy visuals, and superb acting. Here are our picks for the best Hollywood horror movies and web series to watch right now. Also Read - Nun 2 Twitter review: Top 10 tweets to read before you watch the latest film in the Conjuring universe

The Haunting of Hill House (Netflix)

The Haunting of Hill House is a horror drama series that follows the lives of the Crain family who are haunted by their past experiences in a mansion that they lived in as children. The show alternates between the past and the present, revealing the secrets and traumas that the family members have to face. The show is based on the novel by Shirley Jackson and features an ensemble cast of Michiel Huisman, Carla Gugino, Henry Thomas, Elizabeth Reaser, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Kate Siegel, and Victoria Pedretti. Also Read - Before Spider-Man No Way Home, Avengers Endgame, Jungle Book and THESE 27 more Hollywood movies set the box office on FIRE in India

The Conjuring (Netflix)

Trending Now

Betaal (Netflix)

The Conjuring is one of the most popular and critically acclaimed horror movies of all time. Based on the real-life cases of paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren, the movie follows their attempt to help a family who moves into a farmhouse that is plagued by demonic forces. The movie is directed by James Wan and stars Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga as the Warrens, along with Ron Livingston and Lili Taylor as the Perron family.

Betaal is a horror series that revolves around a remote village that is under attack by a horde of undead soldiers who were part of a colonial regiment. The series follows a team of elite commandos who are tasked with clearing a tunnel that is blocked by the zombies. However, they soon realize that they are dealing with an ancient curse that has unleashed an evil force. The series stars Vineet Kumar Singh, Aahana Kumra, Suchitra Pillai, Jitendra Joshi, and Manjiri Pupala.

IT (Amazon Prime Video)

IT is a horror movie based on the novel by Stephen King that follows a group of misfit kids who are terrorized by a shape-shifting entity that takes the form of a clown named Pennywise. The movie is set in the summer of 1989 in the town of Derry, Maine, where a series of mysterious disappearances and murders occur. The movie is directed by Andy Muschietti and stars Bill Skarsgård as Pennywise, along with Jaeden Martell, Sophia Lillis, Finn Wolfhard, Jeremy Ray Taylor,

Chosen Jacobs, Jack Dylan Grazer, and Wyatt Oleff as the kids.

Ghoul (Netflix)

The Exorcist (Disney+ Hotstar)

Ghoul is a horror series that is set in a dystopian future where India is ruled by a totalitarian regime that suppresses dissent and religious freedom. The series follows Nida Rahim (Radhika Apte), a loyal officer who is assigned to interrogate a notorious terrorist Ali Saeed (Mahesh Balraj) at a secret detention center. However, she soon discovers that he is not an ordinary prisoner but a ghoul who can manipulate people's fears and secrets.

The Exorcist is a horror movie that is considered to be one of the scariest and most influential films of all time. The movie follows the case of a young girl named Regan who is possessed by a demonic entity and the efforts of two priests to exorcise her. The movie is based on the novel by William Peter Blatty and stars Linda Blair as Regan, along with Ellen Burstyn, Max von Sydow, Jason Miller, and Lee J. Cobb.

Evil (Netflix)

Evil is a horror series that follows a skeptical forensic psychologist Kristen Bouchard (Katja Herbers) who teams up with a priest-in-training David Acosta (Mike Colter) and a contractor Ben Shakir (Aasif Mandvi) to investigate cases involving demonic possessions, miracles, and other supernatural phenomena. The series explores the nature of evil and its relation to science and religion.

Typewriter (Netflix)

Typewriter is a horror series that revolves around a haunted house in Goa and a group of young ghost hunters who are obsessed with it. The series follows their adventures as they try to uncover the secrets of the house and its former owner, a famous novelist who died under mysterious circumstances. The series stars Palomi Ghosh, Purab Kohli, Sameer Kochhar, and Palash Kamble.

The Grudge (Amazon Prime Video)

The Grudge is a horror movie that is a remake of the Japanese film Ju-on: The Grudge. The movie follows a series of interconnected stories of people who are affected by a curse that is triggered by a violent death in a house. The curse manifests as a vengeful ghost that kills anyone who encounters it. The movie is directed by Nicolas Pesce and stars Andrea Riseborough, Demián Bichir, John Cho, Betty Gilpin, Lin Shaye, and Jacki Weaver.

The Haunting of Bly Manor (Netflix)

The Haunting of Bly Manor is a horror drama series that is loosely based on the novella The Turn of the Screw by Henry James. The show follows Dani Clayton (Victoria Pedretti), an American au pair who is hired to look after two orphaned children, Flora (Amelie Bea Smith) and Miles (Benjamin Evan Ainsworth), at a sprawling estate in England. However, she soon realizes that the house and its inhabitants are hiding many secrets and ghosts. The show is a follow-up to The Haunting of Hill House and features some of the same actors in different roles.