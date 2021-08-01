Friendship Day 2021: From FRIENDS to Dil Chahta Hai – 10 films and series on yaari, dosti that you must stream today to celebrate your bond with your gang!

International Friendship Day is celebrated on August 1 and this year marks the second time when a lot of us will be spending it without partying or physically catching up with friends, thanks to the Covid-19 pandemic. But until we meet and chill with our gang again, here are 10 films and series on friendship that will make help you celebrate the bond that you share with your gang. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Farhan Akhtar to direct Don 3, Sonam Kapoor's pregnancy rumours, Dia Mirza blessed with a baby boy and more

FRIENDS - Netflix

Well, no list of friendship movies on Friendship Day is complete without this classic series. The American sitcom Friends follows the lives of six friends who often come together at Central Perk to discuss their lives.

Devadas - ZEE5

This action-comedy film Devadas is a film that stars , Nani, Rashmika Mandanna, and Akanksha Singh in lead roles. The storyline of the film revolves around Deva and Das who despite having differences of opinion complete each other in every way.

Andaz Apna Apna - Amazon Prime Video

One of the funniest Bollywood movies of all time, this cult film is a narration about a legendary friendship story of Amar and Prem. Their friendship starts on a sour note but ends up into becoming the strongest bond for life.

Axone - Netflix

Axone is a slice-of-life comedy that will entertain you throughout the end. Set in Delhi, this film showcases the life of a group of friends all from the North-Eastern states of India. The nauseating aroma of a traditional pork dish that they want to prepare for their friend's wedding results turns their lives into a comedy of errors.

Chhichhore - Disney+Hotstar

This comedy-drama depicts the happy hostel life and carefree fun that makes your life meaningful. Directed by , the film stars late actor and in the lead role. The storyline showcases the cut-throat competition of India's education system has that puts a lot of pressure on the students.

- Netflix

Dil Chahta Hai film is for all those who have friends who parted ways but found each other. This film is about Aakash, Sameer, and Siddharth who showcase their strong bond till the time life hits them hard.

The Hangover - Amazon Prime Video

Well, at some point in time, we all have thought of going on an epic adventure with our friends? This film is a treat to all your dosti, yaari and much more.

- Netflix

Directed by , this film stars , , , , and in lead roles. Right from the boys ' inside random jokes to their memories, everything just feels like our own.

Ratatouille - Disney+ Hotstar

This film gives you several heartfelt moments and narrates a beautiful story about friendship. Have you ever imagined a true friendship between a rat and a human? This film will make you fall in love with their cute friendship tale.

The Breakfast Club - Amazon Prime Video

This film narrates the perfect tale of friendship and will make you emotional. The perfect blend of comedy and heartfelt moments will surely make way to your binge list this friendship day 2021 perfect.