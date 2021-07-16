From Catch and Kill: The Podcast Tapes to Deep: 5 movies and shows to watch today on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more to will turn your weekend around

It's time for the weekend and your binge list is ready. Here we have amazing pieces of content that will surely keep you engaged throughout the weekend. Here is a list of movies and shows to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and more. Also Read - Before Farhan Akhtar's Toofan; here are the Top 5 sports films to watch today on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar and more

THE FEAR STREET PART 3: 1666 – NETFLIX

The Fear Street is a horror trilogy and viewers will get to see the origins of Sarah Fier's curse as history comes to a full circle. The final part will take audiences back to 1666 where the colonial town is gripped by a witch hunt and they will have to face the consequences for centuries to come. But in 1994, teenagers try to end the curse of their town.

CATCH & KILL: THE PODCAST TAPES – DISNEY+ HOTSTAR

HBO documentary Catch and Kill: The Podcast Tapes has six parts which have been directed by Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato. They showcase the life of American Journalist Ronan Farrow interviews with journalists, private investigators, and more for his book Catch & Kill.

DEEP – NETFLIX

This is a Thai thriller that talks about four medical students - Jane, Win, Cin, and Peach who suffer from insomnia and are lured to a neuroscience experiment known as Deep. Things get real, as they find out that if they sleep for more than 60 seconds they will die.

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES – AMAZON PRIME VIDEO

This fictional superhero quartet of anthropomorphic turtle brothers is well trained in the ancient art of ninjitsu ninjas and tries to protect New York from criminal ninjas.

MENTALHOOD – ZEE5

This show features four mothers and showcases their juggles to strike a balance between personal and professional lives. Starring Karishma Kapoor, , , and , Mentalhood teaches a strong message with its storyline.