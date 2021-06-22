From Liger and Radhe Shyam to Bhuj and Dhamaka: Check out the insane amounts at which films have been sold to major OTT platforms

The pandemic crisis of COVID-19 has not only affected the lives of common people but also impacted the entertainment industry to a great extent. Due to this scenario, we saw cinema halls shutting down and many big films like Coolie No 1, Laxmmi Bomb, Sadak 2 and others released on OTT platforms. Some big-budget films, which are meant for theatrical experiences and didn't opt for digital release, got juicy offers from streaming giant, which made the makers reconsider their decision. While 's Liger being the latest film in the category, let's check out the biggies, who got insane amount offer from OTT platforms to have a direct web release. Also Read - From Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi to Akshay Kumar’s Bell Bottom – movies that have dared to book their theatrical release dates during the second COVID-19 wave

Liger

Vijay Deverakonda and 's pan-India film Liger, which is bankrolled by 's Dharma Productions, has reportedly got an offer of Rs 200 crore from streaming giant for a direct OTT release. While the deal is undoubtedly huge, the reports suggest that the makers are giving their thoughts on this staggering offer. Directed by , the sports drama also features and in key roles.

Radhe Shyam

Another pan-India film featuring Prabhas and in lead roles might explore the OTT platform, as the reports from a trade source suggest that the producers got the fancy deal of Rs 400 crore from a streaming giant for all its right. The period drama is reportedly made on the budget of Rs 350 crore and this offer during the COVID-19 phase might change the mind of the makers.

Bhuj: The Pride Of India

The war action film, which features , , , , , Ammy Virk, and Ihana Dhillon in pivotal roles, will be releasing on Disney + Hotstar. Expected to premiere during the Independence Day weekend, the film has been sold to the streaming giant at the price of Rs 112 crore.

Dhamaka

's Dhamaka, which is directed by and Arya helmer Ram Madhvani, is sold to Netflix. While the release date of the film is not announced, apparently the the OTT platform has paid a whopping amount of Rs 85 crore to crack this deal.

Bhoot Police

Producer of Bhoot Police, Ramesh Taurani recently confirmed the news that he sold the film to an OTT platform and has earned good profits. While he didn't reveal the amount, the reports suggest that the horror-comedy, which stars Saif Ali Khan, , and in pivotal roles, has been digitally acquired by Disney + Hotstar at the cost of Rs 45 crore.

2

Filmmaker 's Hungama 2, which features , Paresh Rawal, Meezaan and Pranitha Subhash in lead roles, is also heading for an OTT release. Producer of the film, Ratan Jain confirmed the news and said in a statement, “Hungama 2 is a lighthearted film meant to be enjoyed across all age groups, and we feel it will entertain the audiences and bring some cheer in these trying times. We will release the film on a digital platform this year and movie lovers can enjoy the laugh riot at the comfort of their homes. We have made Hungama 2 with utmost love and we are confident that our film will bring a smile to people’s faces.” Reportedly, the comic caper is sold to Disney + Hotstar at the price of Rs 30 crore.