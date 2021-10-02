Whether we follow his path or not, it can't be denied that the ideologies of Mahatma Gandhi are indelibly etched in the psyche of every resident Indian, so much so that it has become a part of everyday vocabulary (yup, talking is always easier than following). So, with today, 2nd October, being Gandhi Jayanti, the least we could do is revisit some of the best cinematic works on the great man, which would, if nothing at all, serve as a timely reminder about what made Gandhiji the Mahatma, and who knows, may also help us recall a thing or two about what's lacking in society or our personal lives. So, without further ado, here are the five best movies on Gandhi, in our opinion, to binge-watch today on Netflix, Amazon Prime and YouTube. Also Read - Rishi Kapoor's Twitter rant about naming national assets after the Gandhis sparks Congress outcry

(2006)

The definitive modern-day film on inculcating the Mahatma's ideologies for a modern-day society with dollops of humour and no less amount of emotions. Also Read - Check Out: Lesser known facts about the late Gandhi actor Saeed Jaffrey!

Where to Watch: Netflix Also Read - Amitabh Bachchan to attend unveiling of Gandhi statue in London

Gandhi (1982)

It took a British production, British Director, Indo-Biritsh actor and Hollywood distribution studio to make the most comprehensive and till date, best biopic.

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime

(2000)

Not only the most under-appreciated movie on Gandhi, but one of the most underrated films ever in Bollywood.

Where to Watch: Netflix

Several movies have explored Gandhi's philosophies, but few have shed light so deeply into his personal life.

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime

Nine Hours to Rama (1963)

One of the earliest movies made on Mahatma Gandhi, this British-American film noir production explores a fictionalised narrative of the nine hours in the leadup to Nathuram Godse assassinating Gandhiji. With today's “woke culture”, it'd be impossible to even conceive such a film due to cultural appropriation, leave alone make it.

Where to Watch: YouTube

So, what are you waiting for? Let the binge-watching in the name of the Mahatma begin.