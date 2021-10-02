Gandhi Jayanti 2021: Lage Raho Munna Bhai, Gandhi, Hey Ram and more movies on the Mahatma to binge-watch today on Netflix, Amazon Prime and more

Today, 2nd October, being Gandhi Jayanti, the least we could do is revisit some of the best cinematic works on the great man, which would, if nothing at all, serve as a timely reminder about what made Gandhiji the Mahatma, and who knows, may also help us recall a thing or two about what's lacking in society or our personal lives