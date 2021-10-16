We decided to explore web series peddling erotic content, and found a ton of them on various OTT platforms that would make even a saint feel hot in places that can’t be descried. And while all of them have left the bare minimum to the imagination, the one thing they all have in common is that every single one of these can be classified under erotica, but none under porn. So, without further ado, here are the fourteen HOTTEST, BOLDEST, STEAMIEST, SEXIEST web series currently being streamed in the OTT space, and where they can be viewed… Also Read - 14 of the STEAMIEST Indian web series you can only watch ALONE

Gandii Baat

The OG for OTT erotica – ALT Balaji's Gandii Baat lives up to its title in more ways than one.

Sex Life

True to its name, Sex Life on Netflix is all about sex, sex and more sex.

Shor

Ullu App’s Shor makes a lot of noise when it comes to its copious lovemaking scenes.

365 Days

Move over 50 Shades of Grey; Netflix’s 365 Days is the new one-stop shop for all things BDSM.

Mona Home Delivery

Kangna Sharma gets it on with an entire buffet of men in MX Player’s Mona Home Delivery.

Rasbhari

Ever doubted Swara Bhasker’s sex appeal? Make sure to check out Amazon Prime’s Rasbhari.

Kavita Bhabhi

MX Player’s Kavita Bhabhi barely leaves anything to the imagination as evidenced from this still.

Virgin Boys

While Ullu’s Virgin Boys is quite literally every virgin guy’s dream fantasy come true.

Mastram

On the other hand, Rani Chatterjee is every man’s fantasy in MX Player’s Mastram, virgin or not.

XXX: Uncensored

If the title isn’t clear, then ALT Balaji’s XXX Uncensored makes it clear within the first few minutes.

Four More Shots Please

Though not as erotic, when Amazon Prime’s Four More Shots Please turns it on, it really does so.

Dev DD

Besides Mastram, MX Player’s Dev DD is the only Indian web series that dives into threesomes.

Wanna Have a Good Time

MX Player’s Wanna Have a Good Time answers that question in every way imaginable.

Auction

Finally, there is MX Player’s Auction, that could basically be described as the ‘auction of sex’.