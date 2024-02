With the advent of OTT, we are seeing more and more TV actors in that space. Barun Sobti, Ridhi Dogra, Ronit Bose Roy, Shantanu Maheshwari, Divya Agarwal are some of the stars who are proving that they are powerhouses of talent. Now, reports are coming that Gashmeer Mahajani and Surbhi Jyoti might be seen together for a show on Disney Plus Hotstar. This is indeed great news for all fans of the two. Gashmeer Mahajani is an artiste who has done well in all mediums. He was last seen on the show, Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal which was inspired by The Vampire Diaries. The report of them coming together has been revealed by Gossips TV. Also Read - Shakti Arora, Nehha Pendse, Fahmaan Khan and other stars who regret rejecting big roles in popular TV shows

Surbhi Jyoti and Gashmeer Mahajani a hot pair

In the past, we have seen Surbhi Jyoti on the web show Tanhaiyaan with Barun Sobti. It was a modern romance made by Gul Khan's 4 Lion Films. She also did the web version of Qubool Hai, which was shot abroad. Surbhi Jyoti fans had been waiting for a good project for a long time. There is buzz that she is going to marry her long-time beau Sumit Suri quite soon. On the other hand, Gashmeer Mahajani has had a very busy two years.

Gashmeer Mahajani has done work in web series space

Gashmeer Mahajani and Donal Bisht did the show Tu Zakhm Hai, which got a good response. He has also worked in Shrikant Bashir for MX Player. The handsome hunk did very well on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 and is a judge on a dance show for kids on a Marathi channel.

The thought of seeing these two good-looking, talented and charismatic artistes is like a dream come true for fans. They are known to take up quality work. Let us wait for more details on this!