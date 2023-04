The first season of Bigg Boss OTT happened in 2021. made his debut as a host in the OTT space with the show. He got mixed to negative reactions for his hosting capacity. Now, Gautam Gulati has made a very statement. It seems he told the channel and makers that he would have made a good host for the OTT version. He said he would guided the contestants in a much better manner. The season was famous for a number of reasons. We had the friendship and enmity of Pratik Sehajpal and , the romance of Raqesh Bapat and and the whole drama around Divya Aggarwal and her fights. Also Read - When Kareena Kapoor admitted she chased Shahid Kapoor to be in a relationship with him [Watch old video]

It seems he told the makers that he had been a part of Bigg Boss and was much better equipped to help them understand their journey. He said that Karan Johar has never done something of this sort. In fact, fans did not like how Karan Johar handled the whole Gautam Vig and Soundarya Sharma matter in Bigg Boss 16.

Gautam Gulati revealed that he had asked the Colors team to let him host Bigg Boss OTT instead of Karan Johar as KJo doesn't know anything about it. He should be there to host bcz people who hve lived, they can actually explain it better & contestant will also be able to relate. — #BiggBoss_Tak? (@BiggBoss_Tak) April 28, 2023

Gautam said, "I told the Colors team that I really want to host Bigg Boss OTT bcz it's in my veins & I can feel the house. Karan Johar was hosting that show, & he has nothing to do with it. He doesn't know anything about it. Technically, I should be there to host the show." — #BiggBoss_Tak? (@BiggBoss_Tak) April 28, 2023

Many fans who did not like Karan Johar agreed with him. Others said that being a good contestant did not mean that one would be a good host. Divya fans remembered her verbal tussle with the maker. Take a look at some of the tweets...

There is a big difference between hosting and being a good contestant. If u were a good contestant that doesn't mean u would be a great host. Handling the contestants is not a walk in the park. SK and Rohit sir will be remained as the best host for me — Sooya (@BaruaAyanti) April 28, 2023

Gautam hosted shaadi wala show of paras and sana after BB13 and he wasn’t great .Even Kjo was loud . They should give it to Ranvijay — BB Addict (@BBAddict24) April 28, 2023

Haaa, Gautam ko ek chance milna chahiye ? — Chikki Sharma (@chal_paka_mat) April 28, 2023

The second season of Bigg Boss OTT is being planned now. We have to see who comes in as the host. is the OG for the TV version.