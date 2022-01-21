The trailer of Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Dhairya Karwa, Naseeruddin Shah and Rajat Kapur starrer Gehraiyaan was released yesterday. Many people appreciated Deepika’s performance in the trailer. Now, in an interview with Film Companion, Ananya spoke about her experience of working with director Shakun Batra, Deepika, Siddhant and Dhairya Karwa. She also spoke about a scene which made her doubt herself. Ananya said that she was supposed to cry her heart out during a scene. She went on to say that she supposed to be alone in a bathroom and just cry. Ananya stated that she went ahead and cried a lot. According to her, she had ‘nailed’ the scene. However, there was a twist. As soon as she came out of the scene, director Shakun started laughing. It made her doubt herself and she started wondering if she had done an awful job. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Salman Khan and more Bollywood actors' FEES for dancing at weddings will make your jaw drop
Also Read - From Kourtney Kardashian to Kylie Jenner: 5 Times Deepika Padukone took fashion inspo from Hollywood [VIEW PICS]
Calling Shakun a sensitive director, Ananya said that he, however, has a problem with people crying. She informed that he cannot keep a 'straight face' when the situation around him is intense. Ananya went on to reveal that during an intense scene with Deepika, they had to make Shakun sit in another room in order to film it. This was because he could not control his laughter. Also Read - BMC uses Deepika Padukone's Gehraiyaan to remind people to dispose waste properly; netizens call their creativity 'epic' – watch
In another statement, Ananya said, “Shooting with the wonderful cast and crew of Gehraiyaan has been an absolute high point for me and I never wanted the shoot to end! There’s a certain realness to the story of Gehraiyaan; while the film dives into the complexity of relationships it also talks about the thrill of being in love, of discovering oneself and charting ones’ path. Tia has been one of my favourite characters to play and the way Shakun has dealt with the modalities of each character and has brought out the best in every one of us in his unique way is amazing.”
Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.
Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram. Also follow us on Facebook Messenger for latest updates.