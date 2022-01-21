The trailer of , , Siddhant Chaturvedi, Dhairya Karwa, and Rajat Kapur starrer Gehraiyaan was released yesterday. Many people appreciated Deepika’s performance in the trailer. Now, in an interview with Film Companion, Ananya spoke about her experience of working with director , Deepika, Siddhant and Dhairya Karwa. She also spoke about a scene which made her doubt herself. Ananya said that she was supposed to cry her heart out during a scene. She went on to say that she supposed to be alone in a bathroom and just cry. Ananya stated that she went ahead and cried a lot. According to her, she had ‘nailed’ the scene. However, there was a twist. As soon as she came out of the scene, director Shakun started laughing. It made her doubt herself and she started wondering if she had done an awful job. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Salman Khan and more Bollywood actors' FEES for dancing at weddings will make your jaw drop

Calling Shakun a sensitive director, Ananya said that he, however, has a problem with people crying. She informed that he cannot keep a 'straight face' when the situation around him is intense. Ananya went on to reveal that during an intense scene with Deepika, they had to make Shakun sit in another room in order to film it. This was because he could not control his laughter. Also Read - BMC uses Deepika Padukone's Gehraiyaan to remind people to dispose waste properly; netizens call their creativity 'epic' – watch

In another statement, Ananya said, “Shooting with the wonderful cast and crew of Gehraiyaan has been an absolute high point for me and I never wanted the shoot to end! There’s a certain realness to the story of Gehraiyaan; while the film dives into the complexity of relationships it also talks about the thrill of being in love, of discovering oneself and charting ones’ path. Tia has been one of my favourite characters to play and the way Shakun has dealt with the modalities of each character and has brought out the best in every one of us in his unique way is amazing.”