Ekta Kapoor recently watched Gehraiyaan, starring Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa, directed by , and produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. What's more, it's one of the rare instances where the producer decided to review something she has watched, and that, too, in vivid detail, such was her overwhelming experience of viewing the film. Taking to her official Instagram handle, Ekta Kapoor penned what she has claimed to be an “honest review” of Gehraiyaan, complete with a rating, time stamp of the movie et al. Also Read - Vikrant Massey-Sheetal Thakur wedding: Bobby Deol, Taapsee Pannu, Mouni Roy and others shower love on the newlyweds

“So I think this deserves a post! I saw #gehraiyaan n post all d polarised views I was sure I won’t like it! A nudge from my sensible frn rids n delved into it with skepticism!!! N then d movie happened!!! Wat an unimaginable journey I got the many bad choices @deepikapadukone makes as we all do!! The outwardly calm n d tumultuous inside beautifully conveyed by waves! So my two bits is I went in to see a film about Infidelity n got a film about trauma baggage bad choices n outcomes! I loved it congrats @karanjohar #shakunbatra @deepikapadukone @ananyapanday we’re fab ! The boys have some catching up compared to these girls #honestreview ! All in all delve into this movie like life more to experience less to judge,” Ekta Kapoor wrote in her review of Gehraiyaan. Also Read - Afsana Khan-Saajz wedding: Bigg Boss 15 contestant ties the knot with singer-boyfriend – check out the guest list

No sooner than she had posted her review, that commented, “Thank You so much @ektarkapoor! (folded hands emoji) #gratitude ,” followed by writing: “So happy you loved the film ma’am! Thank you.” Fellow filmmaker and close friend then chipped in with, “Love love love you (three read hearts emojis) you the star !!!!!!!!!!!!.” Check out Ekta's full Instagram post below: Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: First pic of Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar wedding, Vikrant Massey-Sheetal Thakur wedding pics and more

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Erk❤️rek (@ektarkapoor)

Genraiyaan is currently streaming on Amazon Prime.