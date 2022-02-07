’s Gehraiyaan starring , Siddhant Chaturvedi, , and Dhairya Karwa is all set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on 11th February 2022. The trailer and the songs of the film have grabbed the attention of the audiences, but the movie has been in the news for one more reason. Well, Gehraiyaan has a few kissing and intimate scenes and we get a glimpse of it in the trailer of the film. The makers had roped in the intimacy director Dar Gai for the film. Also Read - Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday spotted at Shahid Kapoor's residence; are they ready to make it official? – Watch Video

While Dar has spoken previously about the intimate scenes in the film, and how they were shot, recently, while talking to Firstpost, Deepika opened up about having an intimacy director on the sets of the movie. The actress said, "The need for intimacy director has nothing to do with gender, but it is for the comfort of the actors. It's about how can we show intimacy in a film that is about the modern-day relationship – where you'd be able to relate to the characters. Intimacy is just a part of the film, and to depict it correctly, we opted for an intimacy director."

Earlier, while talking to Pinkvilla, Gai had opened up about working with Deepika and Siddhant. She had said, "Not to sound cheesy, but after my first workshop with her and Siddhant, I felt at home. I felt that's why I'm doing what I'm doing. That's why I'm here. When you work with someone really professional and very passionate about (their work), you feel so grateful for the profession you are representing."

Gehraiyaan talks about the sensitive topic of infidelity. Shakun Batra has earlier helmed films like Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu and Kapoor & Sons. Both the films had received a good response from critics and the audiences, so the expectations from Gehraiyaan are also quite high.