and were seen today promoting their film Gehraiyaan. Deepika was seen wearing a black and white outfit. Her outfit was the talking point of many citizens. "Deepika wearing 's dressm" wrote a fan. "Would love to see ranveer wear that," read another comment. Another fan wrote, "Ananya pandey is looking more deepika than deepika herself." A user wrote, "Deepika needs new stylist and makeup artist." Have a look at the video below:

At the virtual trailer launch of the film, Deepika had opened up about her prep for the character. She had said, "I think it's very difficult to put in words. It's something I haven't done before. I have played characters that deal with complex relationships like (Love Aaj Kal), Veronica (Cocktail). I'd say this character is a lot more raw and a lot more real than some of the other characters that I've played, just completely stripped, completely vulnerable. I had to dig deep and visit places that aren't the most pleasant experiences in my own life, especially having dealt with mental health issues myself."

She had added, "Alisha, my character in Gehraiyaan is extremely close to my heart and certainly one of the most challenging characters I have portrayed on screen. I am grateful to have had the opportunity to play a role that was fun and challenging at the same time. Each of the characters' struggles and arcs are real, raw and relatable. Our endeavour is to take viewers on a journey they will relate to. When it comes to dealing with relationships and human emotion, Shakun is truly a master of his craft. With Gehriyaan, again, he has woven a story that will appeal to all and I am thrilled that along with Amazon Prime Video we are able to take this story to audiences worldwide."