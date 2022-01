Gehraiyaan is all set to steal your heart away. The first look and teaser of the film left us swooning over the sizzling chemistry between and Siddhant Chaturvedi. They look just so good together. And now the release date of the film is out ad fans can't keep calm and want the makers to release the film already. Birthday girl Deepika Padukone shared a number of pictures of the cast and shared the release date that is February 11 2022. The poster has Deepika and Siddhant's steamy lip-lock and fans cannot get over their mush. Deepika and Siddhant look sexy AF in the new posters together. While apart from Siddhant and Deepika's chemistry, the poster also has and Dhairya Karwa and both look equally promising. This film by is already winning hearts. Like Deepika said that this film is a piece of her heart. Sharing the pictures on her Instagram she wrote, " A little birthday present for all the love you have showered us with!". The actress celebrates her 36th birthday today. Also Read - WTF Wednesday: From Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora to Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas – 5 couples who shut down trolling over age gap

Not only fans, but even Bollywood celebs are going gaga over Gehraiyaan and the latest pictures shared by and the other star cast. dropped her comment on KJo's post that only shows that how excited she is for the film. Apart frm Bebo, even emntione dthat she can't wait to watch this beautiful creation by Shakun Batra.

and many other celebs showered their love on the latest posters.