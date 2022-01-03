Amidst the spate of new COVID-19 cases to hit both Bollywood and the country in general, the latest we hear to unfortunately join the list of those afflicted with Omicron variant of COVID19 is the crew of Gehraiyaan, including several ADs. A well-placed source within the industry has exclusively revealed to BollywoodLife that several ADs of Director Shakun Batra have tested positive for COVID-19, which is why the team is likely to postpone a promotional campaign they had planned for Gehraiyaan. And though it hasn't been revealed whether lead actors Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi have tested positive for coronavirus or not, there's also no word on if they haven't. Also Read - After secret vacation, Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter make it official at the airport – watch video

Earlier, the makers of had Gehraiyaan announced that the movie was skipping its theatrical release and opting instead for the OTT route, going straight to Amazon Prime. The directorial, starring , , Siddhant Chaturvedi, Dhairya Karwa, and Rajat Kapur, and produced by , will begin streaming on Amazon Prime from 25th January 2022 onward. Also Read - Worst dressed celebs of the week: Alia Bhatt, Disha Patani, Ananya Panday's fashion choices are royal flops

Jointly produced by Dharma Productions and Viacom18 Studios in association with Shakun Batra’s Jouska Films, Gehraiyaan is an adult relationship drama that dives into the depths of complex modern ties, adulting, letting go and taking control of one's life path. Dharma Productions had Also Read - Gehraiyaan, Rudra, Kaun Banega Shikharwati and more: New films, series and shows to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, ZEE5 and more in January 2022

If the news of multiple crew members of Gehraiyaan testing positive for COVID 19 is indeed true, we wish them all a quick and full recovery.