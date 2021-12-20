Gehraiyaan: Shakun Batra's modern family drama starring Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi gets a TITLE; to release on Amazon Prime on THIS DATE

Jointly produced by Dharma Productions and Viacom18 Studios in association with Shakun Batra's Jouska Films, Gehraiyaan is an adult relationship drama that dives into the depths of complex modern ties, adulting, letting go and taking control of one's life path