Gehraiyaan, starring , , Siddhant Chaturvedi, Dhairya Karwa, and Rajat Kapur, directed by and produced by , has dropped its first song today, Monday, 24th January, titled Doobey, and true to the essence of the trailer, the Doobey song is a steamy treat. However, unlike the essence of the trailer, this one boasts a soul and could in fact end up being the soul anthem of the year. Watch Gehraiyaan's first song, Doobey, below: It's composed by OAFF and Savera, written by Kausar Munir, and sung by Lothika.

Earlier, Deepika Padukone had opened up about her character prep for the movie, where she said, "I think it's very difficult to put in words. It's something I haven't done before. I have played characters that deal with complex relationships like Meera (Love Aaj Kal), Veronica (Cocktail). I'd say this character is a lot more raw and a lot more real than some of the other characters that I've played, just completely stripped, completely vulnerable. I had to dig deep and visit places that aren't the most pleasant experiences in my own life, especially having dealt with mental health issues myself."

Gehraiyaan revolves around Alisha Khanna, 30, ambitious, now finds herself at a crossroads in life. Her six year long relationship has grown monotonous, her career seems to be hitting a lot of roadblocks and just when she had begun to accept this reality as unchangeable, her life is usurped by the arrival of her cousin, Tia and her fiancé, Zain, with whom she bonds over a troubled past and a common wish to break from its confines. The story charts the journey of Alisha and Zain, as they confront the ghost of their past on the path they take to avoid it.

The movie, which is jointly produced by Dharma Productions and Viacom18 Studios in association with Shakun Batra’s Jouska Films, will premiere on Amazon Prime on 25th January.