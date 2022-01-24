Gehraiyaan song Doobey: Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi's steamy track is the soul anthem of 2022

Gehraiyaan's first song, Doobey, is composed by OAFF and Savera, written by Kausar Munir, and sung by Lothika. The Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi may be steamy AF, but also boasts plenty of soul.