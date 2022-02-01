Gehraiyaan starring , Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Dhairya Karwa is all set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on 11th Feb 2022. The makers are leaving no stone unturned to promote the film. Today, the titled track of Gehraiyaan has been released, and the song is getting a great response. A few lines of the track were heard when the film’s title was announced, and everyone was waiting for the full song to be out. Also Read - Details of Janhvi Kapoor's Telugu debut with superstar Vijay Deverakonda OUT; here's everything you need to know

Deepika took to Instagram to share the song with her fans. She posted, “All Day…Everyday #Gehraiyaan Title Track Out Now! #GehraiyaanOnPrime Releases #11thFebruary.” Well, fans of the actress are loving her act in the song. A fan commented, “Queen I think this is gonna be your best performance ever.” Another one wrote, “Uff it's difficult to wait for 11feb.” One more fan commented, “Love you Deepika......” Also Read - Deepika Padukone’s Gehraiyaan to Rajkummar Rao’s Badhaai Do – complete list of Bollywood movies releasing in theatres and OTT in February 2022

Even on Twitter, netizens are praising the song. A Twitter user wrote, "All of my feelings are summed up in just this one beautiful song It's a mind blowing song and really great." Another one tweeted, "I can't let this song out of my loop.. Really a great song and Deepika looks very gorgeous in it.." One more user tweeted, "The song is perfect and believe me it mesmerized me totally while listening to it. Did you watch this? Go watch it now." Check out the tweets below…

It's a mind blowing song and really great ?#GehraiyaanTitleTrack pic.twitter.com/HPnYIotEx4 — Mahi (@boredheadfr) February 1, 2022

Really a great song and Deepika looks very gorgeous in it.. #GehraiyaanTitleTrack pic.twitter.com/OEebmmtnPR — Shalini (@Shalini651) February 1, 2022

Did you watch this? Go watch it now.#GehraiyaanTitleTrack pic.twitter.com/62dEIICM4f — Ishikxaaa (@___sassxxy_girl) February 1, 2022

Gehraiyaan title track is composed by OAFF and Savera. It is written by Ankur Tewari and sung by Lothika.