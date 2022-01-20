Gehraiyaan, starring , , Siddhant Chaturvedi, Dhairya Karwa, and Rajat Kapur, directed by and produced by , dropped its trailer today, Thursday, 20th January, and it looks like a matured, layered, complex love story – an adult relationship drama that dives into the depths of convoluted modern ties, adulting, letting go and taking control of one's life path. Deepika Padukone got talking at the Gehraiyaan trailer launch, which occurred virtually earlier today, and revealed some shocking aspects of her preparation for her character, which compelled her to dive into some of the “most unpleasant experiences” from her actual life. Also Read - Gehraiyaan Trailer: Deepika Padukone gets a big thumbs up; ‘All complicated, messed up and solid,’ say fans – see Twitter reactions

Opening up about her character prep, Deepika said, "I think it's very difficult to put in words. It's something I haven't done before. I have played characters that deal with complex relationships like Meera (Love Aaj Kal), Veronica (Cocktail). I'd say this character is a lot more raw and a lot more real than some of the other characters that I've played, just completely stripped, completely vulnerable. I had to dig deep and visit places that aren't the most pleasant experiences in my own life, especially having dealt with mental health issues myself."

Watch the Gehraiyaan trailer below:

Gehraiyaan revolves around Alisha Khanna, 30, ambitious, now finds herself at a crossroads in life. Her six year long relationship has grown monotonous, her career seems to be hitting a lot of roadblocks and just when she had begun to accept this reality as unchangeable, her life is usurped by the arrival of her cousin, Tia and her fiancé, Zain, with whom she bonds over a troubled past and a common wish to break from its confines. The story charts the journey of Alisha and Zain, as they confront the ghost of their past on the path they take to avoid it.

The movie, which is jointly produced by Dharma Productions and Viacom18 Studios in association with Shakun Batra’s Jouska Films, will premiere on Amazon Prime on 25th January.