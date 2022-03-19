Govinda to make his OTT debut? Here's what the OG Hero No. 1 has to say

ruled the silver screens in the 80s, 90s, and early 2000. For the past few years, we haven’t seen him in any good film, but he has been making his presence felt with his appearances on reality shows. Many actors from the 90s have made their OTT debut, and have impressed one and all with their performance in web series. Recently, in an interview, Govinda also spoke about his plans of making an OTT debut. The actor revealed that he would love to explore the OTT space. Also Read - India's Got Talent 9: Karisma Kapoor REVEALS Govinda predicted about her career even before they worked together

In an interview with Zee News digital, when Govinda was asked about exploring OTT space, he said, “Yes. Times have definitely changed since we started out, and things have evolved to a point where success is built on OTT platforms today. OTT is a platform for all kinds of artists, and I would really love to explore the OTT space as an actor.” Also Read - Salman Khan-Shah Rukh Khan to Esha Deol-Amrita Rao: 5 Bollywood actors who lost their calm and slapped each other

When asked about what he last saw, the actor said, “I don’t want to give fame to anyone without charging money (laughs). But, I often go back to rewatching films from the 90s and the 2000s.” Also Read - RIP Bappi Lahiri: Singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya pays heartfelt tribute to Bappida's legacy; says, 'His music turned even 60-70+ into youngsters' [EXCLUSIVE]

Recently, Govinda came on India’s Got Talent with . The two were one of the most successful onscreen jodis in the 90s and their songs were loved by one and all.

Govinda and Karisma have also featured in an advertisement together for a fast-food restaurant chain. The ad has been getting a great response, and their fans are loving it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karisma Kapoor (@therealkarismakapoor)

The Hero No. 1 was last seen on the big screen in the 2019 release Rangeela Raja. He currently doesn’t have any film officially announced, but the actor’s fans are eagerly waiting to watch him on the big screen again soon.