Gulkanda: Pankaj Tripathi, Kunal Kemmu, Patralekhaa join hands for another exciting web series from The Family Man creators Raj and DK

Gulkanda, an upcoming web series on Amazon Prime Video, will see the amalgamation of three multi-talented artistes, , Kunal Kemmu and Patralekhaa. What's more, it's also been created by Raj and DK, the brains behind one of India's most successful shows of all time, The Family Man. Not much else is known at this time about Gulkanda other than it seems like a hard-hitting yet quirky web series in the vein of what we've come to expect from Raj & DK. Since we've only seen the logo as of now at the 5th anniversary of Amazon Prime, it's difficult to delve and deeper into the show at this point, but that cast itself has us super-excited, what say? Also Read - Ajay Devgn Vs Sudeep Kichcha fight over Hindi language; Bollywood celebs REACT

Earlier in the day, the first glimpse of and 's web series, Farzi, also with Raj and DK, was finally dropped by Amazon Prime Video and it looks like a smash hit from the get go. Supposedly set in the world of counterfeit money, with Shahid Kapoor apparently being the one at the centre of the black market racket, Farzi, boasts a world of guns, money, bravado, scams, corruption, crime and dark humour, just like what we've come to expect and love of Raj and DK. The rest of the cast includes illustrious names like , Raashii Khanna and veteran star , who appears to be playing Shahid's mentor in the Amazon Prime show. Also Read - Farzi: First glimpse of Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi's web series is all about guns, counterfeit money and bravado – plot and cast deets inside [EXCLUSIVE]

Kunal Kemmu has recently tasted success in the OTT world yet again with the release of Abhay season 3 on ZEE5, which received rave reviews while also garnering amazing rating. Meanwhile Pankaj Tripathi also saw a modicum of success with Disney Hotstar's Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors. The actor par excellence also waits the release of Oh My God 2 aka OMG 2 with . Also Read - Trending Hollywood News Today: BTS' Suga raps for PSY, Elon Musk to NOT testify in Amber Heard-Johnny Depp case and more