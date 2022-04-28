Gulkanda: Pankaj Tripathi, Kunal Kemmu, Patralekhaa join hands for another exciting web series from The Family Man creators Raj and DK

Raj and DK, the genius minds behind The Family Man, have dropped a bomb by announcing another Amazon Prime web series, Gulkanda, to go with Farzi. This one brings together Pankaj Tripathi, Kunal Kemmu and Patralekhaa.