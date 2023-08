Pratigya actress Pooja A Gor, who was recently seen on Netflix popular series Guns and Gulaabs as Dulquer Salmaan’s wife, spoke to BollywoodLife about the experience of sharing the screen space with the Malayalam star. "Working with Dulquer Salmaan was a wonderful experience. He is very polite, kind-hearted and welcoming. I must say that he makes everyone around him feel very warm," she said. Also Read - Guns and Gulaabs star Dulquer Salmaan reveals an elder woman squeezed his behind; says 'I was in pain'

Pooja A Gor gushes about Dulquer Salmaan

Like many, Pooja too has been a fan of Dulquer Salmaan’s impeccable work as an actor. As Pooja says, she had discussions with Dulquer about the craft of acting and the movies she loved watching him. Also Read - Guns and Gulaabs Twitter Review: Rajkummar Rao, Dulquer Salmaan starrer is 'Undoubtedly one of the best series', declare netizens

"I have seen his works. Charlie is my favourite film featuring Dulquer. We spent a lot of time discussing the craft of acting. I liked him in Sita Ramam too. Mrunal Thakur is a good friend of mine," she said.

The actor also explained why working with a self assured actor like Dulquer is an unforgettable experience. "Doing scenes with him is a treat. Dulquer is very versatile and watching him perform is pure joy," she said.

Pooja A Gor recalls working with Dulquer Salmaan on Guns & Gulaabs

The actor also lauds Dulquer for his amazing spontaneity and improvisation. "Dulquer and I thoroughly enjoyed this impromptu improvisation that the team agreed on. I feel it has come out the best. His spontaneity is amazing," she said. The actress, who has done several TV shows in the past, will also be grateful to Ekta Kapoor for offering her enough opportunities to grow as an actor.

"I will forever be grateful to Ekta Kapoor for bringing me to a career in acting. Getting opportunities are hard if you do not have any background here. But I was always sure that I wished to be an actress," she said.